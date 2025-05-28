Rashmika Mandanna shares a glimpse of her ‘irreplaceable favourites’

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to share a heartwarming glimpse into the things she holds closest to her heart.

Describing them as her “irreplaceable favourites,” the actress posted a series of photos filled with vibrant colours, cherished memories, and heartfelt emotions—each element reflecting a special part of her life. On Wednesday, the 'Animal' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos and captioned it, “These pictures have all of my favourites.. The colour, the vibe, the place, the beautiful lady who gifted me the saree, the photographer and the everything and everything in this photo is irreplaceable to me.”(sic)

In the images, Rashmika is seen dressed in an orange saree, striking different poses for the camera. She is seated on a couch, smiling as she poses.

To note, the 'Pushpa' actress doesn’t just use Instagram to share glimpses of her personal life or drop stunning photos—she also keeps fans updated on her professional journey. Just a few days ago, she shared a video from her upcoming film “Kubera,” giving a sneak peek into what’s next on the work front. Sharing the clip, Rashmika wrote, “Can’t wait for you all to experience this journey we’ve poured so much love into! Welcome to the world of #Kuberaa #TranceOfKuberaa is out now! In cinemas June 20, 2025.”

The upcoming pan-India film "Kubera," helmed by director Sekhar Kammula, also stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh. Slated for a theatrical release on June 20, 2025, Kubera is a gripping social thriller being filmed simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Rashmika’s first look from the film was released on 5 July, 2024.

In the teaser, Rashmika Mandanna's character was seen making her way to a secluded spot under the cover of night. After cautiously surveying her surroundings, she began digging with an iron rod and a shovel. Moments later, she unearthed a large suitcase buried underground. Upon opening it, she discovered it was brimming with cash. With a beaming smile, she offered a prayer of gratitude before dragging the suitcase away.

