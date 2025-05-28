Assam Cabinet approves arms licences for citizens in border regions

Guwahati, May 28 (IANS) In a move aimed at bolstering self-defence capabilities in Assam’s remote and sensitive areas, the state Cabinet has approved the issuance of arms licences to eligible residents in vulnerable and border regions.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision on Wednesday, citing Assam’s unique security challenges and geographical vulnerabilities.

"Assam is a difficult and sensitive state. We have decided to issue arms licences to eligible individuals living in remote, vulnerable, and border areas. We will encourage original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens to apply under the provisions of the Arms Act," he said.

The initiative forms part of the government's broader strategy to empower indigenous communities to defend themselves against unlawful threats in regions where immediate access to law enforcement may be limited.

Sarma emphasised that the objective is not to militarise the civilian population but to instil a sense of security among communities that often face recurring threats.

The state government will soon issue detailed guidelines outlining the application process, eligibility criteria, and verification procedures to ensure the system is not misused. All applications will be subject to scrutiny under the existing provisions of the Arms Act.

The decision signals a notable shift in Assam’s internal security posture and reflects the government’s intent to protect its borderland populations from destabilising elements.

Meanwhile, Sarma also stepped up his offensive against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, making a series of grave allegations regarding Gogoi’s alleged links with Pakistan’s establishment and promising to disclose “damning” evidence on September 10.

Speaking to the reporters here, Sarma claimed that what Gogoi has admitted so far about his 2013 visit to Pakistan is “only 10 per cent” of the full story.

“What I will reveal on September 10 will make Rahul Gandhi regret why he appointed such a person to a leadership role,” Sarma said, referring to Gogoi’s position as Congress president in Assam.

“There are serious national security implications. We will take action on September 10.”

Earlier, Gaurav Gogoi addressed the controversy involving his 2013 visit to Pakistan and his wife’s professional background.

