NDSA report on Kaleshwaram driven by crass political agenda: KTR

Hyderabad, May 28 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has said that the report of National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) on the Kaleshwaram project is a conjured-up piece of vile imagination, driven by a crass political agenda.

The former minister said that they are not wrong in calling the NDSA report an NDA report

He expressed happiness over L&T questioning the NDSA report. “I am glad that L&T is standing up against the utter political mudslinging via an unscientific report and pointing out what BRS has always said. The NDSA report is nothing but a conjured-up piece of vile imagination, driven by nothing but a crass political agenda,” Rama Rao posted on X.

The BRS leader stated that without tests and without any scientific data, Congress and the BJP jointly kept attacking Kaleshwaram, the largest multi-stage lift irrigation project in the world.

“Cheap quality is not that of Kaleshwaram or Medigadda barrage but of the current day politics of Congress and BJP in Telangana,” he said.

“One can create as many conspiracy theories as you feel like, but the fact will remain -- Kaleshwaram is the lifeline of Telangana and KCR garu is a visionary,” KTR added.

L&T, which constructed the Medigadda barrage, has expressed disagreement with the NDSA over some findings in its final report submitted to the state government, citing inconsistencies and contradictory points.

The NDSA had conducted a probe after the sinking of a few piers of the barrage, a part of the Kaleshwaram project across the Godavari River, in October last year.

The NDSA recently submitted its final report. Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the report was a direct indictment of the previous BRS government, exposing serious flaws in its design, construction and maintenance.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the NDSA report exposed the deficiencies, mentioning how the design, construction, operation and maintenance were faulty. Soil testing was not done properly, and no proper geophysical investigations were conducted, he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.