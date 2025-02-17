Rashid Alvi calls for thorough investigation into DOGE matter

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Monday emphasised the need for a comprehensive investigation into the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) matter.

This follows a controversy involving DOGE, headed by billionaire Elon Musk, over claims that it had cancelled $21 million in US funds intended to influence voter turnout in India.

The revelation has sparked strong reactions, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's key adviser, Sanjeev Sanyal, labeling the USAID agency as “the biggest scam in human history.”

Speaking with IANS, Rashid Alvi said, "There must be a thorough investigation to uncover the truth. However, I believe the money was funnelled to the BJP. Everyone knows, except the Election Commission of India (ECI), that BJP candidates distributed large sums of money during the Delhi elections.

"So, where did this money come from? If such claims are coming from the US, the issue becomes even more critical. There needs to be an enquiry into where this money came from, how it arrived in Delhi, and who received it."

He further questioned, "How did it enter India? Why didn’t Prime Minister Narendra Modi raise this issue during his recent visit to the US? Why didn’t he speak to US President Donald Trump about it? He should have addressed this matter."

Alvi also reacted to the Congress' slight increase in vote share in Delhi and discussed whether the party should contest elections alone or in alliance.

“The greatest threat to our country today comes from those forces that are undermining the Constitution and democracy, weakening the nation. Just today, the RSS head made a statement urging Hindus to unite, which could further divide the country and tear apart the Constitution.

"Other communities will also feel compelled to unite in response. This is why the Congress must contest in alliance and defeat the BJP. Whether it’s the elections in Bihar or other states, we must strengthen India by fighting together with our allies and ensure BJP’s defeat,” he concluded.

