Rape survivor consumes poison after UP Police delay action

Rampur (UP), July 14 (IANS) A young widow, who had been allegedly raped on July 11 night, has ended her life by consuming poison after the local police reportedly refused to register an FIR against the alleged accused.The incident took place on Thursday in a village in the Suar area of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.

The FIR was finally registered when the matter came to the notice of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rampur, Ashok Kumar. The accused was arrested later on Thursday.

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem.

The widow is survived by two minor children. Her husband died in an accident two years ago and she worked as a domestic help.

According to the victim's brother, she was raped at gun point by Mohd Fazil when she was sleeping in her house with her two children.

Fazil shot the act on his mobile and threatened my sister not to talk about it. When she approached the local police outpost, her complaint was not registered and she was asked to wait.

ASP Sansar Singh said, "A woman raped by her neighbour consumed some poisonous substance and died during treatment. We registered an FIR under section 376 (rape) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC at Suar police station and the accused was arrested. He was trying to leave the district after hearing about the woman's death. We are investigating the role of local police."

