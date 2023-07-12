Ranveer completes dubbing for 'Rocky Aur Rani...', drops a glimpse

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Actor Ranveer Singh, who is all geared up for the release of Karan Johar directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, has dropped a glimpse of his final dubbing portion for the film.

Taking to Instagram Story, Ranveer shared a photo from the dubbing studio, wherein he can be seen donning a plain white tee, with headphones around his head. He captioned it with, "Finishing touches #RRKPK @dharmamovies".

The romantic family saga which stars Alia Bhatt opposite Ranveer, also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is scheduled to hit the screens on July 28.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.