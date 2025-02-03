Randeep Hooda enjoys romantic date with wife Lin Laishram in Budapest

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda recently enjoyed a romantic getaway with his wife, Lin Laishram, in Budapest.

The couple was spotted soaking in the beautiful sights of the Hungarian capital, sharing intimate moments as they explored the city's charm together. Lin took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses from their vacation and dropped a collage of them. Alongside the collage image, she wrote, “Night out with hubz.” She also tagged the actor in the post.

Randeep too reposted the image on his gram stories. Laishram also posted a picture of them enjoying tacos.

For the unversed, the couple got married on November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur, following Meitei rituals in the presence of friends and family. Randeep and Lin also shared dreamy photos from their wedding on social media. The duo also hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai on December 12, and it was attended by celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Imtiaz Ali, Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Madhur Bhandarkar, Gulshan Grover, and many others.

Last year, they celebrated their first-year wedding anniversary by enjoying a romantic lunch date. Hooda shared the photos with the captions, “It’s been 1 year already ??!!Happy Anniversary Love #anniversary #DeepLinLove.”

Meanwhile, as per reports, the 'Sarbjit' actor jetted off to Budapest for his next Hollywood project.

The actor made his Hollywood debut in the 2020 action film "Extraction," which was released on Netflix. Randeep shared the screen space with Chris Hemsworth in the thriller.

Hooda will next be seen in the upcoming film "Jaat," where he stars alongside Sunny Deol. The film, directed by Gopichand Malineni, is set to release later this year.

His most recent Bollywood project, “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,” was based on the life of the iconic freedom fighter and has been officially nominated as a contender for the Oscars 2025.

