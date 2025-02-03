Game Changer Failure: Allu Aravind's Comment at Thandel Event Upsets Ram Charan's Fans

At the pre-release event of Thandel, producer Allu Aravind shared the stage with fellow producer Dil Raju and delivered a light-hearted comment about the highs and lows of his recent films. The remark, made in a humorous tone, has since ignited a debate, with some fans interpreting it as a subtle dig at Ram Charan and his recent film Game Changer.

Allu Aravind, known for his wit, said, "Dil Raju made history recently. One movie of his went down while another movie went up. Later, he got raided by the Income Tax department. A lot happened in a week." The veteran producer appeared to reference Game Changer when mentioning the film that "went down" and Sankranthiki Vasthunnam when referring to the one that "went up."

Although the comment seemed to be light-hearted, it triggered reactions from Ram Charan’s fans, with some seeing it as a taunt about the underwhelming reception of Game Changer. This reaction is likely fueled by the ongoing rivalry between the fan groups of Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. However, others pointed out that the remark was likely aimed more at Dil Raju’s fluctuating fortunes in the industry rather than being a direct jab at his nephew, Ram Charan, or the film itself.

While the comment was made in good humor, it has sparked significant conversation among fans, with some interpreting it in various ways.