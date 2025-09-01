Ranchi: BJP’s women wing holds massive protest over objectionable remarks on PM Modi’s mother

Ranchi, Sep 1 (IANS) Hundreds of BJP Mahila Morcha workers on Monday staged a massive protest in Ranchi against objectionable remarks made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother from a Congress platform in Bihar during the Voter Adhikar Yatra recently.

As part of their pre-announced programme, BJP women workers gathered at Jaipal Singh Munda stadium and marched in a rally towards the Congress headquarters on Shraddhanand Road.

The protesters, however, were stopped by police and security personnel near Ranchi University, leading to a brief altercation.

Eyewitnesses said the women tried to breach the barricades in front of the Congress office but were pushed back by the police.

Several protesters sustained minor injuries during the scuffle. While the women leaders maintained that the march was peaceful, they alleged that police used force to block their advance.

Leading the protest were Jharkhand BJP vice-president Arti Kujur, state media in-charge Kumud Jha, Mahila Morcha district president Payal Soni, and state secretary Neelam Chaudhary.

They accused the Congress of insulting “the dignity of women across the country” by allowing such remarks against the Prime Minister’s mother.

In anticipation of unrest, the district administration deployed heavy police security around the Congress office. Barricades were erected on all approach roads, with additional mobile forces and vehicles kept on standby to prevent any untoward incidents.

Later, in an official statement, the Jharkhand BJP lashed out at the Congress and its allies, saying: “Congress and its partners have insulted not only a mother but the women of the entire country by making derogatory remarks against the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the same Congress that can stoop to any level for power. They cannot escape the anger of the people.”

