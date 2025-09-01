Haryana Bank Holidays in September 2025: Banks to Remain Shut for 9 Days — Full List Here

Residents of Haryana should plan their financial work in advance as banks across the state will remain closed on multiple occasions in September 2025. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, a total of nine bank holidays have been declared this month due to festivals, commemorations, and regular weekly offs.

Why banks will remain closed

September includes several significant events such as Eid-e-Milad, Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti, and Veer Shaheedi Diwas. In addition, banks will observe their routine closures on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. While some of these holidays are state-specific, others are observed nationally.

Complete list of bank holidays in Haryana for September 2025

September 5 (Friday): Eid-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi)

September 7 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

September 13 (Saturday): Second Saturday

September 14 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

September 21 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

September 22 (Monday): Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti

September 23 (Tuesday): Veer Shaheedi Diwas

September 27 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

September 28 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

Advisory for customers

With nine non-working days, people are advised to complete important transactions, cheque clearances, and other banking-related work beforehand to avoid inconvenience during the holiday stretch.