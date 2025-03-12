Ram Kadam defends Maha CM Fadnavis' warning on noise limit violations at places of worship

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) BJP MLA Ram Kadam defended Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis government's commitment to enforcing strict action against those violating noise limits set for loudspeakers at places of worship in the state.

This comes after Fadnavis in the state Legislative Assembly emphasised the importance of adhering to the guidelines established by both the Central government and the judiciary.

"The use of loudspeakers in places of worship must comply with the prescribed norms," CM Fadnavis said.

"Anyone violating these limits will face stringent consequences."

The Chief Minister reiterated the specific rules: No loudspeaker use is permitted from 10 pm to 6 am, with permissible sound levels capped at 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam, speaking to IANS, defended Fadnavis' stance, insisting that the actions were in line with respecting the judicial directive.

"The Chief Minister's statement is not aimed at any particular community but is a reflection of the court's decision. We have to honour and accept the verdict of the judiciary, which works for the well-being of the country," Kadam stated.

Kadam also reacted on the controversy surrounding the Ladki Bahini Yojana, where Opposition leaders have raised concerns about the Maharashtra government’s financial support to women.

Critics have pointed out that the promised Rs 2,100 per month to women has not been disbursed, but Kadam responded saying: "The same individuals questioning us have never contributed a single rupee for the women. They’ve misused funds meant for the welfare of women. We are providing Rs 1,500, and if we continue in power, we will give even more."

Kadam further reacted on former Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, following a Delhi court's decision to order the filing of an FIR against him for putting up hoardings. The complaint alleged that Kejriwal and his party misused public funds to put up unauthorised hoardings in Dwarka.

"Kejriwal once portrayed himself as a champion of the people, but over time, he’s been involved in personal indulgences, like using public funds for the Sheesh Mahal," Kadam remarked.

"It’s not hidden anymore," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.