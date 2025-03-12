Promoting pomegranate cultivation to boost farmers' income: Gujarat Agriculture Minister

Gandhinagar, March 12 (IANS) Gujarat Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel on Wednesday said that the state government was promoting pomegranate cultivation to boost famers' income and meet the strong market demand.

In response to a query in the Gujarat Assembly regarding pomegranate cultivation, he said in the Surendranagar district, the cultivation of the said fruit has seen significant growth.

During 2023-24 alone, pomegranates were cultivated over 1,794 hectares, yielding 18,119 metric tonnes.

Over the past two years, financial assistance of Rs 24.66 crore has been provided to 589 beneficiary farmers in the district, the minister informed the Assembly.

Addressing a Supplementary question on financial aid, Patel elaborated on the subsidy structure.

The cost of pomegranate saplings and integrated pest management and nutrient management is estimated at Rs 71,640 per hectare.

Based on this, general-category farmers receive a subsidy covering 55 per cent of the cost, with a maximum assistance of Rs 39,402 per hectare.

Scheduled Tribe (ST) farmers receive 75 per cent of the cost, amounting to a maximum of Rs 53,730 per hectare, while Scheduled Caste (SC) farmers are eligible for 65 per cent assistance, up to Rs 46,566 per hectare.

Pomegranate cultivation in the state has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to favourable climatic conditions and strong market demand.

The state government has been actively promoting pomegranate farming to enhance farmers' income by providing subsidies and technical support.

As of 2023-24, pomegranates were cultivated across 16,547 hectares in Gujarat, leading to 1,64,832 metric tonnes of production.

Other major pomegranate-producing districts include Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Banaskantha, Kutch, and Rajkot, where farmers have increasingly shifted towards this high-value crop. To support pomegranate growers, the state government offers financial assistance under various schemes.

The estimated cost of pomegranate cultivation, including saplings, integrated pest management, and nutrient management, is Rs 71,640 per hectare.

General-category farmers receive a 55 per cent subsidy (Rs 39,402 per hectare), Scheduled Caste (SC) farmers get a 65 per cent subsidy (Rs 46,566 per hectare), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) farmers are eligible for a 75 per cent subsidy (Rs 53,730 per hectare).

Each farmer can avail of this assistance for up to four hectares in their lifetime.

The government also provides training programmes and expert guidance to farmers to improve productivity and ensure sustainable farming practices.

