Rajnath Singh reviews ground situation, interacts with victims injured in Kishtwar cloudburst (Ld)

Jammu, Aug 24 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Sunday, reviewed the ground situation at a meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu as he said he could not visit the Chashoti village, which was hit by a massive cloudburst in August, killing 64 people and injuring more than 100 as 30 are still missing.

Taking to social media platform X, the Defence Minister said, "Due to inclement weather, I could not go to the cloudburst-affected areas of Kishtwar today."

"Reviewed the situation at Chashoti from Jammu, via video conferencing facility."

"It is heartening to note that the state administration, Army, NDRF, SDRF, J&K Police have done excellent work during the crisis situation."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi, the Central government is leaving no stone unturned in providing relief and rehabilitation to those who have been affected by this tragic incident."

On his arrival here on Sunday, Rajnath Singh went to the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu and reviewed the healthcare arrangements for the people injured during the cloudburst in Kishtwar.

In another X post, the Defence Minister said, "Visited Jammu Medical College in Jammu and met those who were injured due to cloudburst and flash floods at Chashoti in Kishtwar. Praying for the speedy recovery of all the injured."

"Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha and Minister of State Jitendra Singh accompanied me during the visit."

The Defence Minister also reviewed the ground situation at a meeting which was attended by L-G Manoj Sinha and senior civil and military officials.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Sunil Sharma, has announced that the rebuilding of Chashoti village, which was severely affected by the cloudburst, will start shortly.

"A high level meeting will soon outline the roadmap for reconstructing homes before the onset of winter. Our goal is to restore the village's former glory and ensure rehabilitation of all those who lost their homes and livelihoods," Sharma said.

On August 14, a massive cloudburst hit Chashoti area of Paddar sub-division in Kishtwar district resulting in huge loss of human lives and damages to property.

Sixty-four bodies have been recovered so far from the cloudburst debris while many people are still missing.

The chances of the missing persons having survived the disaster are now very bleak.

The rescue teams are working at multiple locations, especially the major impact spot near a langar (community kitchen) site, sifting through the rubble using heavy machinery, including earth movers and sniffer dogs.

With the recovery of one more body, the death toll in the flash floods triggered by the cloudburst on August 14 in Chashoti village, the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata temple has risen to 64.

The deceased victims included three CISF personnel and one Special Police Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

