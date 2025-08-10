Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone of Rs 1,800 crore-BEML rail coach unit in MP's Raisen

Obedullaganj, Aug 10 (IANS) In a landmark move to bolster indigenous rail infrastructure and manufacturing, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the 'Bramha' BEML Rail Hub for Manufacturing in Umaria village of Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh.

The state-of-the-art facility, to be developed by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) with an investment of Rs 1,800 crore, is poised to become a cornerstone of India’s self-reliant rail production ecosystem.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Defence Minister hailed the initiative as a symbol of India’s growing industrial prowess and praised Madhya Pradesh’s emergence as a promising hub for defence and infrastructure manufacturing.

“The state has political will, stable leadership, and abundant resources. With 48,000 hectares earmarked for new investments, MP is on its way to becoming a ‘Modern State’,” he said.

The new unit -- named after Lord Brahma, the creator of the known Universe in Hindu mythology -- will manufacture coaches for Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, metro trains, and future high-speed rail systems, including bullet trains.

It will also produce other railway components, with export-ready broad and standard gauge coaches. The plant will initially produce 200 coaches annually, scaling up to 1,100 units over time.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, also present at the event, noted that BEML has already delivered over 2,100 metro coaches and is actively developing high-speed train prototypes in collaboration with the Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

“The Umaria unit will generate at least 5,000 jobs and play a pivotal role by offloading jobs to MSMEs in meeting Indian Railways’ target,” he said.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav described the project as a proud moment for the state and a direct reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ vision.

“For the first time, Madhya Pradesh will manufacture and supply train and metro coaches across the country and the world,” he said.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke about Operation Sindoor on the occasion.

Spanning 148 acres in Goharganj tehsil near Obedullaganj, the facility will incorporate cutting-edge technologies, including robotic welding, lean manufacturing, and solar-powered energy systems. It will require 2,000 MVA of power, to be met through renewable sources.

BEML Chairman Shantanu Roy confirmed that the first coach is expected to roll out within 18 months. The plant’s strategic location is expected to catalyse regional development, with ancillary industries in Raisen and Bhopal districts supplying bogies, interiors, air-conditioning systems, and other components.

A dedicated rail coach technology institute is also under consideration to support skill development and technical training.

BEML’s expansion into Raisen marks a strategic convergence of defence-grade engineering and civilian infrastructure needs.

The unit will complement its existing hubs in Bengaluru, Palakkad, and Kolar Gold Fields, and significantly enhance India’s rail export capabilities.

