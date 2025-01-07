Rajnath Singh to hold bilateral talks with his Maldivian counterpart tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold bilateral talks with his Maldivian counterpart Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon, who will be on a three-day state visit to India, beginning on Wednesday.

During the talks on Wednesday, the two leaders will review various facets of bilateral defence cooperation including training, regular exercises, defence projects, workshops and seminars to enhance the capability of the Maldives National Defence Forces as well as the supply of defence equipment and stores, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

"The Maldives occupies a special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, which aims to bring stability and prosperity to the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Also, both nations are key players in maintaining the safety and security of IOR, thus contributing to India's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)," it said.

During his stay, he will also be visiting Goa and Mumbai.

Last week, Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdullah Khaleel who was on a three-day visit to India, said: "Our partnership dates back to centuries. Our partnership is built on mutual understanding, respect and a shared commitment. Rooted in decades of trust and friendship, it will continue to thrive... As a beneficiary of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the government of Maldives deeply values the significant importance India placed in its relationship with the Maldives. We have many examples where the Government of India has consistently stood by the Maldives as an immediate responder in times of need."

"We always appreciate India for timely assistance, particularly through grant and concessional loans. On the development front, assistance from India has been transformative. The Greater Male Connectivity Project is a shining example that is set to transform the economic landscape of the Maldives," Khaleel added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.