Rajnath says govt ready to discuss Manipur situation in LS, proceedings adjourned till 12 pm

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Amid uproarious scenes, the central government on Friday said that it is ready to discuss the Manipur situation in the Lok Sabha, however it blamed the opposition for being callous towards the sensitive situation prevailing there.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself expressing anguish over the situation prevailing in the state and over the video of three women being paraded naked, and the government having assured that it will discuss the situation in the Lok Sabha, the opposition seems to be bent upon disrupting the proceedings of the House.

He repeated parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi's assurance given in the Lower House on Thursday that the government will discuss the Manipur situation in the Lok Sabha and Home Minister Amit Shah will speak on the matter.

Singh was addressing the House as the Congress-led opposition marched into the well as soon as the Lower House convened for the day at 11 a.m.

Showing placards seeking the prime minister's response on the Manipur situation in the Lok Sabha, several opposition members shouted slogans, which forced Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the proceedings till 12 pm.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.