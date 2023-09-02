Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' OTT release to clash with SRK-starrer 'Jawan'

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Superstar Rajinikanth’s film ‘Jailer’ is all set to premiere digitally on September 7 alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Jawan’, which will hit the theatres on the same day.

“With Jailer we wanted to create an entertainer that would showcase Thalaivar in an out-an-out action role. We are humbled with the astounding love from audiences and the exemplary words from media,” said writer and director Nelson Dilipkumar.

“Jailer is extremely special to me; I had Rajinikanth sir to elevate the story with his signature acting style, and had superstars from the Indian film industry – Mohanlal sir, Shiva Rajkumar sir, and Jackie Shroff sir – to add their magical touch to this mass entertainer. We are excited for audiences across the globe to now enjoy this action drama, anytime and anywhere, from their homes.”

Prime Video on Saturday announced the global streaming premiere of ‘Jailer’, starring Rajinikanth on September 7. It is the latest addition to the Prime membership in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The blockbuster is about a retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandiyan (portrayed by Rajinikanth), who goes on a manhunt to find his son’s killers.

Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film features Rajinikanth in the lead role alongside Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Master Ritvik in pivotal roles and special cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff.

C. Sembian Sivakumar, COO, Sun Pictures, added: “Jailer is not just an action film but also showcases a deep-emotional bond between a father and a son. It’s a story that will touch every viewer’s heart. The film’s overwhelming success across theatres is a testament of Nelson’s vision and the entire team’s hard work and dedication.”

