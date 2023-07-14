Rajghat flooded as Yamuna remains above danger mark

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The swelling levels of the Yamuna River caused a flood-like situation at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, on Friday.

Adjacent to Rajghat are the memorials of several other Prime Ministers, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Vihari Bajpayee, and Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi.

At Rajghat, the water was more than knee-deep.

Nearby is the busy ITO Crossing, which was also submerged on Friday morning. The water had even reached near the Supreme Court.

The whole area experienced a massive traffic jam on Friday, leaving commuters stuck.

The Yamuna River broke a 45-year-old record and recorded its highest level at 208.65 metres on Thursday. On Friday, it was flowing at 208.35 metres.

As a result, several low-lying areas have been innundated, and many roads are flooded. Apart from Rajghat, areas such as Mukherjee Nagar, Model Town, Civil Lines, Majnu Ka Teela, and ISBT, witnessed massive water logging. On Thursday, the water even reached near the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

However, the water is now slowly receding.

