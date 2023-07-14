IAF rescues 126 people; distributes relief materials in Punjab, Himachal & Hry 

Chandigarh/Shimla, July 14 (IANS) The Indian Air force (IAF) on Friday said it has been fully involved in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in flood-hit Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

In the last 48 hours, 40 sorties have been carried out in which 126 people have been rescued and 17 tonnes of relief materials have been distributed in various areas, an official said.

In the last 24 hours, major operations have been carried out towards flood-affected areas of Haryana. Villages of Nihara, Allaudin Majra, Bishangarh, Segta, Bhunni, Mumni, Segti and Jansui were provided with relief materials consisting of rations, tarpaulin sheets, fresh food and water bottles by M-17 helicopters, a statement by the IAF said.

An official said that air-warriors and all requisite assets such as M-17 and Chinook Helicopters and An-32 and C-130 Transport Aircraft remain on standby to undertake required operations.

Regarding the evacuation of stranded tourists from the snow-marooned Chandertal, a lake surrounded by Himalayan mountains in Lahaul-Spiti district, the IAF said requisition was received by headquarters of the Western Command on July 11 for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and casualty evacuation stranded from various locations in Himachal Pradesh.

One Mi-17 V5 was launched and the aircraft landed at Bhuntar airfield at 11.40 a.m.

The first priority was of seven critical personnel stranded at Chandertal in Barashingri Glacier at an elevation of 4.3 km.

The casualty evacuation was carried out at 5.30 p.m. on July 11.

The pickup zone was in a glacier with no landing place and loose snow.

Due to sloping terrain, and to ensure wheels do not sink, the rescue was carried out with one wheel touching on snow and rest two wheels in air.

The rescued personnel were received by the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister at Bhuntar.

Due to treacherous terrain, no communication with ground, no wind indication and no place to land, the pickup zone was extremely challenging for any kind of landing or winching operations, said the IAF in a statement.

"Because of this being a mercy mission and to save civilian lives, a one-time operation was successfully undertaken," it said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.