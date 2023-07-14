KTR plans legal action against conman Sukesh for allegations

Hyderabad, July 14 (IANS) Telangana Industry and Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao on Friday said he intended to pursue legal action against jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar for making certain allegations against him.

Reacting to media reports that Sukesh sent a letter to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CBI director making some allegations against him, KTR said he never heard of this "rogue".

"Just learnt from media that a delusional fraudster and a noted criminal called Sukesh has made some ludicrous allegations about me I have never heard of this rogue and intend to pursue strong legal action against him for his nonsensical utterances," tweeted KTR, who is also working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

KTR requested media also to be circumspect when publishing such wild comments/claims from fibsters.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an under-trial prisoner lodged in Mandoli Jail, has reportedly sent a handwritten letter through lawyer Anant Malik to Telangana Governor, Union Home Minister and CBI director.

Sukesh, who is in jail in money laundering and extortion cases, wrote that his family received offers from associates of BRS MLC K. Kavitha and her brother KTR to retract statements given to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against them and also to give all the evidence like WhatsApp chat copies, screenshots and recordings which are in his possession.

Sukesh claimed that he was offered land worth Rs100 crore near Shamshabad Airport and ticket for upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.

Sukesh also wrote that he was warned of a worse situation in case he refused to agree. Alleging transactions worth Rs 2,000 crore in Delhi liquor policy case, Sukesh also claimed that he has 250 GB of data of WhatsApp chat and recordings with Kavitha and KTR.

He demanded a probe into the same. In April, he had written a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor, alleging that AAP leaders and Kavitha had contacts and business deals with him.

Sukesh is accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from a businessman’s wife.

