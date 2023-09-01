Rajesh Khullar appointed Chief Principal Secretary to Hry CM

Chandigarh, Sep 1 (IANS) The Haryana government on Friday appointed former bureaucrat Rajesh Khullar as the Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Khullar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, replaced ex-bureaucrat D.S. Dhesi, who was appointed Chief Principal Secretary to CM on October 19, 2020. Dhesi has been appointed as Principal Advisor, Urban Development.

