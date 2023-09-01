After 10 years in power, BJP has lost its grounding, says Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Friday said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party does not have its feet on the ground and ignores the problems of the people in the country even after 10 years in power.

The 83-year-old leader said that different parts of the nation faced different problems, whether they are farmers, youth, workers or others.

"Now everybody is unhappy with the BJP to whom they had given power… The government does not have its feet on the ground," said Pawar, addressing the media after the third INDIA conclave this evening.

Without taking names, the NCP supremo said that despite a decade in power, they (BJP) have lost the ability to work with their feet on the ground, but they cannot even tolerate the national opposition alliance’s INDIA conclave.

"Their senior leaders are criticising us and calling us 'ghamandia' (arrogant). It's obvious that they don’t appreciate a few of us sitting together… This just proves who is the real 'ghamandia'," said Pawar in a swipe at the BJP.

He touched upon how in the past two days, leaders of 28 political parties joined together and discussed the problems confronting the country.

Pawar pledged that the INDIA alliance is striving to give a viable political alternative to the country for the next elections.

"People have taken us very seriously… We have come out with a plan in three meetings of INDIA. A new mission called INDIA has been started and will not stop," he said.

He also promised that to bring those who have gone astray back on the right path, and if they still don’t comply, then all the parties will stand shoulder-to-shoulder and convince them, and provide a clean administration to the country.

Pawar is part of the newly-announced INDIA Coordination Committee which will be entrusted with several critical tasks for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, including seat-sharing.

