Rajesh Khanna’s special Diwali connection with Supriya Pathak’s father

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Rajesh Khanna, widely regarded as the first superstar of Indian cinema, had a special tradition of visiting Supriya Pathak’s father, Baldev Pathak, at his store each year for Diwali puja.

This visit was not only a gesture of respect but highlighted the close bond between the actor and the renowned tailor, who was instrumental in crafting Khanna’s iconic guru kurtas. Khanna is remembered not only for his performances but also for his distinctive style, especially the famous "Guru Kurta."

This iconic garment became synonymous with his persona and a hallmark of Bollywood fashion in the 1970s and 1980s. Interestingly, Khanna’s guru kurtas were designed by Baldev Pathak, the father of actresses Supriya and Ratna Pathak. Baldev Pathak, who owned a tailoring shop in Mumbai called Shriman Costumes, also styled actor Dilip Kumar.

Supriya shared this surprising connection during her appearance on Twinkle Khanna’s show “The Icons.” The ‘Khichdi’ actress explained, “My dad used to be a dealer of imported cars and sold one to the late Dilip Kumar, which is how he connected with many Hindi film actors."

Supriya further revealed that her father eventually opened a men’s clothing store near the Gateway of India, which became popular among top actors looking for custom-made outfits. “Soon enough, my dad took up designing and styling Rajesh Khanna’s off-screen looks, including the guru kurtas, long shirts with belts and shirts where the stitching would show.

Many of these became popular trends. I have fond memories of Dilip Kumar and Rajesh Khanna attending the Diwali puja at our store,” she added. The Guru Kurta has since become a lasting symbol of Rajesh Khanna's legacy. Even after his passing in 2012, this kurta style continues to inspire fashion designers and actors alike, embodying his timeless appeal.

For the unversed, Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012. The Padma Bhushan recipient delivered numerous blockbusters, including “Aradhana”, “Anand”, “Amar Prem”, “Kati Patang”, and “Haathi Mere Saathi.”

