Rajasthan school building collapse: Death toll reaches six, over 30 injured

Jaipur, July 25 (IANS) Six students died while over 30 were injured in a devastating incident which was reported on Friday in Peeplodi Government School, located in Manoharthana block of Jhalawar district in Rajasthan, where a portion of the school building collapsed.

The collapse occurred during the study hours when 35 students of Class 7 were seated in a classroom that suddenly caved in. All the children were trapped under the debris. Local villagers and teachers rushed to the scene and pulled out the injured, who were immediately taken to Manoharthana Hospital.

Dr Kaushal Lodha of the hospital confirmed that 11 critically injured children have been referred to the district hospital in Jhalawar for advanced treatment.

Villagers reported that the school has seven classrooms, and at the time of the incident, 71 children were present in two of them.

The accident occurred in one of the classrooms where Class 7 students were studying.

Two teachers were present on campus but were outside the building when the structure collapsed.

The identified victims include Payal (14), Priyanka (14), Kartik (8), Harish (8), and Meena Redas. One child is yet to be identified.

The injured were students referred to Jhalawar. Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and assured that repair works of dilapidated buildings are underway, and approximately Rs 200 crore is being allocated for the purpose. “Right now, our top priority is to ensure the injured children receive the best possible treatment and recover soon,” said Dilawar.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed grief over the loss of young lives and has ordered a high-level investigation into the incident.

All medical expenses of the injured students will be borne by the government, and senior officials have been dispatched to the site. There is widespread resentment among villagers, who claim the school building has been deteriorating for a long time due to continuous rainfall.

Despite repeated warnings, no action was taken by the authorities.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives. He described the incident as extremely distressing and heartbreaking.

The Union Minister said, “I have sought detailed information from the local administration regarding the relief and rescue operations and have urged them to ensure swift and effective action.”

Extending his condolences, Shekhawat added, “I pray for the speedy and complete recovery of the injured children. May the departed souls rest in peace, and may God grant strength and courage to the bereaved families during this difficult time.”

