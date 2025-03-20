Rajasthan ranks 1st in the country in taking action against food adulteration: Minister

Jaipur, March 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar on Thursday said that his state ranks first in the country in taking action against food adulteration.

Affirming that the state government's commitment to eradicating food adulteration in fruits, vegetables, and other consumables, he said that the department conducted 1,340 food inspections and collected 3,363 samples, including those from reputed companies Between March 3 and March 12, 2025.

Several FIRs have been registered against sellers found guilty of adulteration.

Responding to an attention motion raised by MLA Bhagchand Tankada in the Legislative Assembly, Khimsar stated that the state has collected 284 per cent more samples than the number mandated under the Food Safety Act by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The department has been conducting surprise inspections and taking strict actions against violators.

Currently, 11 food testing laboratories are operational in Alwar, Bharatpur, Kota, Bikaner, Ajmer, Udaipur, Banswara, Jalore, Churu, Jaipur, and Jodhpur.

Additionally, seven new labs in Sikar, Nagaur, Barmer, Dholpur, Sriganganagar, Bhilwara, and Baran have been established and will soon become operational.

Further, the 2025-26 Budget includes provisions for setting up new labs in Hanumangarh, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer, Pali, Sirohi, Chittorgarh, and Dungarpur to enhance food safety measures.

The minister also highlighted the urgent need to expand the workforce for food safety enforcement.

Currently, 97 food safety officers are employed in the state, and a recruitment drive for 300 additional officers is underway to intensify inspections and ensure compliance.

Khimsar urged municipal authorities to take strict action against individuals cultivating vegetables and fruits using contaminated water.

He also appealed to food vendors to uphold ethical practices and not compromise public health for financial gain. With stringent enforcement measures, increased testing capacity, and expanded manpower, the Rajasthan government aims to make food safety a top priority, ensuring the well-being of people, he added.

