Rajasthan: Rajcop Citizen App sets record with 21,000 downloads in a day

Jaipur, Feb 15 (IANS) The Rajcop Citizen App, developed by Rajasthan Police to enhance public safety, has garnered significant attention. In a record-breaking feat, over 21,000 people downloaded the app in a single day.

State Crime Record Bureau IG, Sharat Kaviraj, highlighted that the app gained widespread attention following an incident on February 12 in Triveni Nagar, Jaipur, where a young man publicly harassed a coaching student.

The injured student used the app's "Help Chahiye" feature to send an emergency alert, prompting the police to reach the scene within three minutes and arrest the accused.

IG Kaviraj emphasised that the app offers a range of user-friendly features designed to assist the public, particularly women.

The data collected through user complaints will be analysed to enhance crime prevention strategies.

The app, available for both Android and iOS devices, offers multiple safety and assistance services, including women's safety features. It brings features like Help Chahiye and provides immediate police assistance in emergencies.

Users can track incoming police vehicles, and the control room contacts them directly.

Soon another feature ‘Travel Safety’ will be coming which will help women traveling alone. The app also features Helpline Services, Emergency Assistance, and Tele Manas for users to connect with India's National Tele Mental Health Program for counselling.

Further users can send an alert along with their location to the control room, ensuring rapid police response in case of an emergency.

The Rajcop Citizen App continues to be a crucial tool for public safety, making emergency assistance more accessible and efficient.

Users can download it from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, said officials.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.