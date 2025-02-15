Delhi: NDMC’s music concert in park enthrals diplomats, common people

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Diplomats, middle class people, government officials and students were on Saturday treated to classical music as part of New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) “Music in the Park” concert series 2025.

The event was organised in association with SPIC MACAY and SRF Foundation, at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, as part of the civic agency's initiative to welcome spring and the blooming of Tulips in the heart of the national capital area, said a statement.

Thousands of audience from across the Delhi-NCR region were left mesmerised by the performance by renowned Sitar Maestro Kushal Das and acclaimed Hindustani Vocalist, Ulhas Kashalkar.

The artists were accompanied by an ensemble of talented musicians, including Ram Kumar Mishra (Tabla), Aashay Kulkarni (Tabla), Vinay Mishra (Harmonium), Sarwar Hussain (Sarang), and Sai Mahashabde (Vocal Support) Classical Musical Concert of “Music in the park” organised by NDMC.

The music concert was part of NDMC’s series of events to celebrate the spring season in the lush green area of the heart of the National Capital.

The objective behind organisation of such programmes by NDMC in its area is to upgrade the urban life that is deteriorating day by day in metropolitan cities by busy routine life.

Promotion of Art and Culture is one of the functions of the Council provided under section 12 of NDMC Act-1994. This provision gives the responsibility to the Council to bring art and culture out of the confines of museums and auditorium to the open where the general public could participate.

The concert came close to the launch of the 3rd edition of NDMC Tulip Festival – 2025.

NDMC began planting its Tulip Bulbs in 2017-18 as a trial to assess the seasonal suitability. Starting with 17,000 bulbs of Tulip, this initiative has since grown significantly becoming an annual tradition of floral beautification of New Delhi. This initiative has proved a great success, making NDMC the first civic body in India to plant these precious flowers in public space.

This year, NDMC imported 3.25 lakh Tulip Bulbs and planted 2.25 lakh in open space in which 1.46 lakh Tulip Bulbs alone were planted at Shanti Path in Chankyapuri area.

As a trial through storage and multiplication, 10,880 large bulbs were produced and these also have been planted. In collaboration with the Institute of Himalayan Bio resources Technology – CSIR, 14735 Bulbs were produced at Palampur in Himachal Pradesh and received to plant in this Tulip Festival.

