Rajasthan Police freeze property worth Rs 12 crore

Jaipur, March 4 (IANS) Rajasthan Police has frozen 6.74 hectares of agricultural land in Bagwas, Pratapgarh, linked to habitual offender Jansher Khan, son of Shernawaz, a resident of Akhepur under Section 24(3) of the Benami Property Transaction Prohibition Act, 1988.

The Income Tax Department has directed the Pratapgarh Tehsildar and Sub-Registrar to ensure the property remains non-transferable under any circumstances.

Jansher Khan, a notorious land mafia, amassed properties through coercion and fraud. His illegal activities led to the tragic suicide of Mustafa Bohra, a well-respected figure in Pratapgarh. Bohra was subjected to continuous threats, forced into fraudulent land deals, and made to sign blank cheques under pressure.

When the accused started encroaching on his lands, Bohra consumed poison on August 30, 2023. Despite medical efforts, Bohra could not be saved. His pre-death statement, recorded on video as per the instructions of then-SP Amit Kumar, along with his suicide note, named Jansher Khan and his associates as the perpetrators of severe harassment, forcing him to take his own life.

Following Bohra’s death, Rajasthan Police arrested Jansher Khan and his associates on August 31, 2023. Investigations revealed that Jansher had duped several individuals and illegally acquired properties worth crores, registering them under different names to conceal ownership.

On December 28, 2023, outgoing SP Amit Kumar (now DCP West Jaipur) compiled a dossier on 10 benami properties linked to Jansher and submitted it to the Joint Commissioner, Income Tax Department (Benami Prohibition).

Evidence showed that Jansher had purchased Rs 12 crore worth of agricultural land in Pratapgarh under the names of his associates Basanti Lal Meena, Radheshyam Meena, Sarmath Meena, and Bhaggaram.

The land, identified by Khasra numbers 466, 501, and 509, remains under Jansher’s control, as confirmed by co-account holder Kishore Meena’s statement.

The Income Tax Department has sent notices to the four individuals in whose names Jansher had registered the propertie including Basanti Lal Meena, Radheshyam Meena (Bhaggaram Meena and Sarmath Lal Meena (Sanoti Kul, Pratapgarh) Authorities have instructed the Pratapgarh Tehsildar and Sub-Registrar to ensure these properties remain frozen and non-transferable, reinforcing Rajasthan Police’s commitment to tackling land mafia activities.

