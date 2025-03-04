Three members of family found hanging in Kolkata residence

Kolkata, March 4 (IANS) A couple and their child were found hanging from their residence at Haltu under the Kasba police station in south Kolkata on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as auto-driver Somnath Roy, 40, his wife Sumitra Roy, 35, and their son Rudranil Roy, 2 and a half years old.

A team from the local police station rushed to the spot on receiving the information, recovered the three bodies, and sent them for post-mortem examinations. Initial investigation suggests the couple committed suicide after hanging the kid from the ceiling.

However, details on the matter will surface only after the autopsy report is available. A suicide note has been recovered by the investigating officials from the spot of the incident. However, the police are tight-lipped over its contents.

Initial investigation has also revealed that an acute financial crisis might be the reason for the couple to adopt such a drastic step. However, a police source said that the investigating officers are probing all angles to find out whether there is any foul play behind the tragedy.

However, a relative of the deceased individuals said that Roy was having a tiff with another relative over some financial matter and that could have triggered them to take such a drastic step. The police are investigating this as well.

Recently, the bodies of three members of the same family, including two women and a minor girl, were recovered from their residence at Tangra on the eastern outskirts of Kolkata. Later it was learned that they were killed by their husbands, who were biological brothers.

The two brothers also intended to commit suicide far away from their residence. But that attempt by the duo failed as their car met with an accident following which they had to be hospitalised.

In this case, too, a financial crisis because of the huge accumulated debt of the family prompted them to adopt such a drastic step.

