Rajasthan Police bust gang involved in NEET cheating, arrest five

Jaipur, May 5 (IANS) Jaipur Police have arrested five members of a gang involved in cheating during the NEET UG 2025 examination by using dummy candidates and unfair means.

The arrests were made following a raid at a flat in ABD Pristine Apartments located in Jagdamba Nagar, Karni Vihar, based on a tip-off, said officials on Monday.

The police recovered fake exam documents, Bluetooth devices, four SIM cards, mobile phones, and Rs 50,000 in cash from the possession of the accused. A Scorpio vehicle was also seized.

Those arrested include Ajit Kumar Barala (26), a resident of Chimanpura, Chomu; Sohan Lal Chaudhary (26), from Kushalpura, Samod; and Jitendra Sharma (24), from Bichpadi, Harmada.

DCP (West) Amit Kumar stated that the NEET UG 2025 exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was held on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The arrested suspects were allegedly planning to help candidates clear the exam using illegal methods.

During the initial investigation, it was revealed that Sohan and Ajit were charging large sums of money from candidates in exchange for ensuring their success through fraudulent means.

Jitendra Sharma had been prepared as a dummy candidate, and the gang had used artificial intelligence tools on mobile phones to manipulate and merge photographs to create fake admit cards. Sharma was scheduled to appear for the NEET exam on behalf of Rohit Gora and was also preparing to sit for the Paramedical exam on May 27 in place of another candidate, Sanjay Chaudhary.

Based on information provided during interrogation, police also arrested the original candidates -- Rohit Gora (20), a resident of Chomu, and Sanjay Chaudhary (19), from Samod.

The investigation revealed that Sohan and Ajit are postgraduate students at the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) near Zorawar Singh Gate, and live together in a flat in Jagdamba Nagar. Motivated by the lure of a lavish lifestyle and quick earnings, they allegedly turned to examination fraud.

Jitendra Sharma is a first-year MBBS student at the Copper Institute of Medical Science in Karnataka and had qualified NEET exam in 2024.

Meanwhile, further investigations are underway in the case, said police officials.

