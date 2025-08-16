Rajasthan Police arrests drug dealer carrying Rs 10,000 reward

Jaipur, Aug 16 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough in Rajasthan Police’s ongoing war against drugs, the Hanumangarh District Special Team (DST) on Saturday arrested a notorious heroin (chitta) supplier following a tip-off from the State Crime Branch Police Headquarters.

The accused, Rohit alias Kaku Arora (31), son of Jaswant Kukar, resident of Ward No. 56, Sureshia, Hanumangarh Junction, is a habitual drug user who was actively involved in peddling narcotics and luring youth into drug addiction.

The arrest was made under the directions of Additional Director General of Police, Crime and Anti-Gangster Task Force, Dinesh M. N. A special team, under the supervision of Additional SP Siddhant Sharma and led by Inspector Subhash Singh, had been deployed to the Bikaner Range as part of a campaign against illegal arms and narcotics trafficking.

Rohit alias Kaku had been operating in the narcotics trade for a long time and was known to be supplying heroin to young individuals, further aggravating the drug menace in the region.

Intelligence received by the DST team confirmed that Kaku was not only a supplier but was also actively trapping new users into addiction.

The case dates back to July 21, 2025, when Hanumangarh Junction police, during routine patrolling in Transport Nagar, detained a woman under suspicious circumstances. Identified as Bhagwati alias Gungun, she was found carrying 21.05 grams of heroin and Rs 19,000 in cash.

During interrogation, she revealed that the heroin had been given to her by her husband, Rohit alias Kaku, and that she was waiting to deliver it to a customer. She further admitted that the recovered cash was proceeds from earlier drug sales by her husband. Since that incident, Rohit had been absconding.

A reward of Rs 10,000 had been announced for his arrest. In the operation led by ASP Siddhant Sharma and Inspector Subhash Singh, several personnel played key roles.

Constable driver Suresh, ASI Shankar Dayal Sharma, Head Constables Suresh Kumar and Kamal Singh, and Constables Naresh Kumar, Ratiram, and Suresh Kumar provided vital support in executing the arrest.

Additionally, the Hanumangarh DST team, led by Inspector Hanuman Ram, played a crucial role. The team comprised Head Constable Sukhwinder and Constables Sahab Ram, Jot Ram, Rinku, Devkaran Chotiya, Pawan, and driver Dheer Singh. Their coordinated efforts led to the successful capture of the absconding accused.

This arrest is seen as a major success in the ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking in Rajasthan and stands as a strong example of inter-departmental coordination, vigilance, and police determination.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.