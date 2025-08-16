Janmashtami in Surat: 'Govinda' teams compete to break 45-feet-high Dahi Handi

Surat, Aug 16 (IANS) A vibrant and devotional atmosphere on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami was seen in the city of Surat as thousands of devotees thronged temples and participated in festive celebrations there on Saturday.

The famous Khatu Shyam Dham Temple in Surat turned out to be a major hub of devotion, with a large gathering of devotees seen offering prayers and participating in religious activities since early morning.

Arrangements were made properly to ensure that devotees have darshan of the god smoothly and comfortably. The premises and compound of the temple were beautifully decorated.

Sounds of bhajans, aarti and chants of “Hare Krishna” in addition to the recitation of mantra echoed through the air. All this created a deeply spiritual ambiance. Devotees offered prayers and flowers to the deity and there was a long queue since morning to have darshan of the idol.

Meanwhile, various parts of the city were alive with Dahi Handi celebrations, a popular tradition associated with Lord Krishna’s childhood. Local communities and youth groups, known as Govinda Pathaks, formed impressive human pyramids to reach and break the earthen pots (Dahi Handi) hung at challenging heights, symbolising Krishna’s mischievous attempts to steal butter.

In Mora Bhagal area, the excitement was palpable as scores of teams gathered since early morning to attempt breaking a 45-feet-high Dahi Handi, one of the tallest in the region. Spectators lined the streets, cheering on the participants who formed five to six-layer human pyramids in their pursuit.

Each successful attempt was met with loud applause, music, and festive energy. Spectators were shooting the event with their mobiles.

Dahi Handi contests were not only about tradition. The event also underlined the community bonding, with food stalls, devotional music, and cultural performances adding to the celebrations. Foolproof safety arrangements had been made. Local authorities ensured smooth coordination of the events and proper control of the crowds.

This year’s Janmashtami in Surat was a grand celebration of faith, unity, and culture, reflecting the city's deep-rooted devotion to Lord Krishna and its enthusiasm for preserving traditional festivities.

