Rajasthan: Opposition stages walkout against poor law and order

Jaipur, July 17 (IANS): Rajasthan Opposition on Monday staged a walkout from the assembly over alleged deterioration of law and order in the state.

The opposition parties -- BJP and RLP -- walked out of the House raising the issue of law and order through an adjournment motion in the House.

Speaking on the adjournment motion, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said that the “Gehlot Penal Code” is applicable in the state instead of the Indian Penal Code.

“Look at the courage of gangsters in the state. Threats are given to me and Ratangarh MLA Abhinesh Maharishi. There is an attempt to extort money from Ladnun MLA Mukesh Bhakar. Extortion is collected from Mundavar MLA. But, the Chief Minister of the state is doing video contests of his flop schemes,” Rathore said.

He said that BJP is portraying the real face of the government to the people of Rajasthan. “If the government is clean, then the government should answer in the House over incidents of Jodhpur gangrape, Bharatpur gang war, Dalit girl’s murder in Hindaun,” he said.

“What can be more unfortunate than that a gangster is gunned down in Bharatpur in the presence of the police when the deceased was already applying for hearing through video conferencing, saying that there was a threat to his life,” he said. He asked who was behind this shoot out.

RLP also walked out of the House over the Jodhpur gangrape incident. The three RLP MLAs Pukhraj Garg, Narayan Beniwal and Indra Bawri demanded death penalty for the accused involved in the gangrape incident.

“Dalit minor gets gang-raped in Jodhpur and there was not a single statement from any BJP leader who talk about these incidents,” MLA Narayan Beniwal said,

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.