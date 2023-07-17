40 Students Fall Sick Due to Food Poisoning at Warangal School

Warangal: Forty students in SR Prime School in Hanamkonda on Monday fell ill due to suspected food poisoning, sources said.

Thirty of them were shifted to Fatima Columbia Medicare hospital, whereas 10 others were treated on the school campus. According to the hospital sources, 15 students were discharged post treatment while 15 others were moved to the emergency ward.

The incident took place in SR Prime School after the children had chicken biryani on Sunday night. Soon after, they started complaining of vomiting, dysentery and stomach ache.

The parents of the wards and student unions have criticised the school management for getting the students treated in a discreet manner. They said the school authorities should not only focus on fees but also take care of the students' well being.

