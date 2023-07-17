Pre-arrest Bail Plea of APGEA President KR Suryanarayana Rejected

Vijayawada: In a major setback to AP Government Employees Association (APGEA) president KR Suryanarayana, the ACB court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on Monday.

Suryanarayana is accused of colluding with tax evaders and causing a huge loss to the state exchequer. The Patamata police have registered a case against the employees’ union leader and four employees of the commercial tax department.

The APGEA chief had approached the ACB court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. Last month, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh had set aside the orders issued by Vijayawada 12th Additional District Court stating it had no powers to hear the case but still heard the case and dismissed the anticipatory bail petition. With the ACB court granting relief to him, the police may arrest Suryanarayana anytime.

