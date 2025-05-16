Rajasthan: Mining mafia sets DSP's vehicle ablaze in Sawai Madhopur

Jaipur, May 16 (IANS) The mining mafia in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur set ablaze the vehicle of DSP Labhuram Vishnoi, who reached the Chauth Ka Barwara area to stop the illegal activity.

According to officials, the police reached the Banas river area following reports of illegal sand mining on Thursday night.

When police attempted to stop the illegal act, the illegal sand miners attacked them and started pelting stones.

During the chaos, a tractor-trolley driver died, and the DSP's vehicle was set on fire by the attackers.

Station House Officer (SHO) Suman Kumar confirmed the incident and reported that one person had died in the clash.

The deceased has been identified as Surgyan Meena, a resident of Bundi, Kumar said.

The deceased's brother, Ramprasad Meena, has alleged that DSP Vishnoi attacked Surgyan with an iron rod, leading to his immediate death, the police said.

Ramprasad also claimed that the police "failed" to inform the family and quietly sent the body to the Sawai Madhopur mortuary, the police added.

Local villagers strongly condemned the incident and accused the police of misconduct and suppression of facts.

A large crowd gathered outside the Chauth Ka Barwara police station on Friday morning, demanding action against the DSP.

The villagers warned of a major agitation if justice was not delivered.

The police have registered an attempt to murder case against the mafia.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mamta Gupta said that strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty, regardless of position.

She also noted that no team from the Mining Department was present at the site during the raid, raising further questions about the protocols followed during the operation.

Investigations are currently underway, and the situation remains tense in the region.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.