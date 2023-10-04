Rajasthan: Masked man showers notes standing on car’s roof, arrested

Jaipur, Oct 4 (IANS) A masked man, who stood atop a car wearing a mask and flung hundreds of Rs 20 denomination notes in the air, has been arrested in Rajasthan, police said.

DCP (East) Gyan Chandra Yadav said the accused, identified as Ajay Sharma, resident of the city's Pratap Nagar area, did all that to make a reel on social media.

"Initial investigation indicates that the man's intention was to recreate a scene from the 'Money Heist' web series. He claimed that the notes were fake," said Yadav.

Sharma visited two malls in the city-City Pulse and Gaurav Tower-on October 1, Yadav added.

"As the video went viral, police launched an investigation to determine his whereabouts. We identified the vehicle registration number from the video and subsequently summoned the accused. On Tuesday we arrested him," Yadav said, adding that Sharma was booked for disturbing the peace and violating the Motor Vehicles Act.

Meanwhile, Jaipur police, on its twitter handle, shared a picture of the masked man throwing money and another photograph of him being arrested, saying, “A person attempting to gain social media fame by throwing money from top of a car in Jaipur was arrested on October 3, 2023.”

The picture caption said, “Started like this, ended like this.

It further said, “The incident, which went viral, resulted in an arrest under section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code, with the vehicle involved being seized under the MV Act.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.