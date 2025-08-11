Rajasthan HC extends Asaram's bail till Aug 29

Jaipur, Aug 11 (IANS) The 86-year-old self-styled godman, Asaram, who has been convicted of rape and is serving life imprisonment in Gujarat and Rajasthan, has once again received relief as the Rajasthan High Court, hearing his appeal filed on August 8, extended his interim bail till August 29.

The decision came after medical reports were presented before the court.

Appearing on behalf of Asaram, advocate Nishant Borda submitted recent medical reports highlighting his deteriorating health.

Earlier, on similar grounds, the Gujarat High Court had also extended his interim bail till August 29.

According to the order of the Gujarat High Court, Asaram’s troponin level — a key indicator of heart damage —is alarmingly high, raising serious concerns. The treating doctor has termed his condition as critical.

At present, he is undergoing treatment in the ICU of Jupiter Hospital in Indore. During the hearing, Rajasthan High Court Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar Mathur directed that a panel of doctors be formed at a government hospital in Ahmedabad.

This panel will include two cardiologists and will conduct a detailed assessment of Asaram’s health, with special attention to his heart condition.

The court instructed that the panel thoroughly examine all ailments cited by Asaram, particularly focussing on the elevated troponin levels, as this could pose serious risks to his heart. The doctors’ team is required to submit a comprehensive report on their findings to the court for further consideration.

It needs to be mentioned here that the Gujarat High Court on Thursday extended Asaram's bail in a rape case till August 21 on medical grounds.

The Bench noted that Asaram has various age-related health conditions and had two heart attacks. "We are inclined to grant bail to the petitioner on medical grounds. The petitioner shall not make any attempt to tamper with the evidence, shall not meet his followers," the order stated.

Asaram is serving a life imprisonment sentence at Jodhpur Central Jail.

Approaching the top court, Asaram has sought bail citing deteriorating health and the need for advanced medical treatment.

Asaram also sought the suspension of the life imprisonment sentence imposed on him by a trial court in a rape case in Gujarat.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.