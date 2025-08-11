Ousted Vaccine Chief Dr Vinay Prasad Is Back to US FDA

Just days after being removed from his position, Dr Vinay Prasad is set to return as the head of the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) vaccine and gene therapy division at the agency’s request.

Prasad, whose parents are originally from India, will again lead the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, according to Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Andrew Nixon. Nixon said the agency’s work would not be derailed by “fake news” or political criticism.

Prasad had resigned on July 29 after facing a backlash from conservative circles, partly over how he handled safety concerns with Sarepta Therapeutics’ gene therapy. Trump supporter Laura Loomer had opposed his return, claiming he did not support the president’s policies.

It is still unclear whether Prasad will also be reinstated as chief science officer and chief medical officer, positions he held before his exit.

Prasad had been in the top role for only three months before controversy struck. His insistence on more studies for Covid vaccines, his decisions overruling FDA review staff, and his tough stance on certain drug approvals led to criticism that he was slowing innovation.

Last month, Prasad and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary ordered Sarepta to halt shipments of its Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment, Elevidys, after three patient deaths were linked to the