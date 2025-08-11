Tamil Nadu Schools, Colleges to Have Only 4 Working Days Next Week – Check Holiday List

Following a tough few weeks of wake-up calls at dawn, mountains of homework, and nerve-wracking exams, students are at last enjoying a welcome break. The next week, starting August 11, will be a brief one, with only four workdays, with three holidays thanks to Independence Day, August 15 being on a Friday, and Janmashtami on August 16. This kind coincidence of dates allows for a lovely three-day weekend for students to relax, binge-watch their favorite programs, or just hang out with buddies.

A Break from Routine for High School Students

Though high school students may be required to take part in march-pasts and cultural events on August 15, it remains a welcome break from the monotony. As per the 2025 academic calendar, the students have a total of 210 working days this year. The next important break is likely from September 29 to October 5, following the quarterly examinations.

Upcoming Holidays and Dates

Apart from the Independence Day holiday and Janmashtami, students also have the chance to observe Vinayakar Chaturthi towards the latter part of this month. After the second term resumes on October 6, academic activities will resume in full swing. Some important dates to keep in mind are the second mid-term exam on November 11 and the half-yearly examinations from December 15 to 23. Half-yearly holidays will be observed at schools between December 24 and January 2, 2026.

The Third and Last Term

The final term will start on January 5, 2026, following a weekend holiday. For Classes 10 to 12 students, the first revision exam is from January 8 to 21, and the second revision exam is from January 27 to February 4. At the same time, students in Classes up to 9 will be taking their third mid-term exam from February 17 to 19. Now that these crucial dates are noted in the calendar, the students can go ahead and make the best of the academic year.

An Opportunity to Recharge

This brief respite is a perfect chance for students to recharge, refocus, and return to their studies with renewed enthusiasm and vigor. Whether they relax, enjoy hobbies, or spend time with friends and loved ones, this break is bound to be a welcome relief from the academic treadmill.

Also read: ITR Filing 2025: Key Dates, Documents, and Penalties You Should Know