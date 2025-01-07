Rajasthan govt to enhance drone-based mining practices

Jaipur, Jan 7 (IANS) Experts will directly engage with mineral leaseholders in Rajasthan to introduce advanced drone techniques for volumetric assessment and mineral management in the mining sector. State Principal Secretary of Mines and Petroleum, T. Ravikant, announced that from April 1 all minor mineral leaseholders must conduct drone or aerial surveys of their lease areas, including a 100-metre buffer zone, and submit comprehensive reports.

This initiative aligns with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's vision of adopting modern technologies and fostering transparency in the mining sector.

Ravikant added that the government has launched a one-time settlement scheme to address discrepancies between previously submitted mining reports and those derived from the new drone survey system.

The Chief Minister has emphasised creating awareness among leaseholders about this transformative system.

Experts, including drone manufacturers, will deliver presentations, making leaseholders familiar with the new rules, regulations, and benefits of drone surveys.

Ravikant explained that the implementation of this system, as outlined in the revised budget announcement, would clarify whether leaseholders have engaged in legal or illegal mining, or if irregularities exist, such as using unauthorised mining permits. The volumetric assessment system aims to eliminate future disputes by ensuring leaseholders submit verified reports based on drone surveys.

Additional Director of Mines, Jaipur, B.S. Sodha, has been appointed as the nodal officer for the upcoming program on drone-based mining assessments.

The experts from prominent organisations will showcase the application of drone technologies.

Director of Mines, Bhagwati Prasad Kalal, highlighted that the state government has issued clear instructions for implementing volumetric assessments and the one-time settlement scheme. A common platform is being created to ensure leaseholders have access to essential information about the updated rules and procedures before the system’s official rollout. This initiative represents a significant step towards modernising Rajasthan’s mining sector, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and legal compliance through the use of cutting-edge drone technology, he said.

