SVPI Airport, managed by Adani, sees double-digit growth in passenger, cargo numbers in Q3

Ahmedabad, Jan 7 (IANS) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), on Tuesday reported double-digit growth in the number of passengers during the third quarter (Q3) FY25.

Over 3.5 million passengers took flights to and from the airport – over 18 per cent more than the previous year's number of 3 million (Q3 FY24).

Aircraft traffic movements (ATMs) also saw a rise of 15 per cent with SVPI Airport managing over 27,000 ATMs during the October-December quarter.

On December 22, SVPI Airport saw 44,253 passenger movements with 324 ATMs, which is the highest for the current financial year, followed by December 13 and December 12, where the airport served 43,881 with 318 ATMS and 43,408 passengers with 325 ATMs, respectively, according to SVPI Airport, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd.

Ahmedabad airport saw infrastructure, innovation, and destination additions including the Terminal-2 extended check-in hall, inter-terminal electric shuttle service, Wi-Fi coupon dispensers for travellers with non-Indian SIM cards, new flights to Da Nang, Guwahati, Dimapur Thiruvananthapuram, Kolhapur, and Kuwait, and additional frequencies to Kochi and Kolkata.

In December, Ahmedabad Airport was the only airport in India recognised for its exceptional commitment to energy conservation by winning a prestigious Certificate of Merit at the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2024, organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power, according to the company.

It further stated that with several international airlines now managing, cargo numbers saw a significant growth of 17 per cent in Q3 over the same period in the previous financial year.

The SVPI Airport handled over 17,900 million tonnes (MT) of cargo, including over 1,850 MT of international cargo, which has seen a rise of over 300 per cent over the financial year’s Q3 numbers.

Leveraging Adani Group's expertise in transport and logistics hubs, AAHL aims to connect India's major cities through a strategic hub-and-spoke model.

This, coupled with a deep understanding of modern mobility needs, fuels AIAL's vision to establish Ahmedabad Airport as the premier gateway for passenger and cargo traffic in western India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.