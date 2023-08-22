Rajasthan govt comes up with new guideline for protestors to ease traffic in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 22 (IANS) The common people, facing traffic congestion in city due to protests and rallies, may get some relief as the Jaipur Police Commissionerate on behalf of the government issued a new guideline on Monday, on the instructions of the High Court.

According to the guideline, now only four hours will be allowed in a day in Jaipur city to take out protest and rally. No protests and rallies of any kind will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dharna-demonstration and rally can be taken out in the city only from 12 noon to 4 p.m. During this also, the main roads and intersections of the city will not be blocked.

On August 1, after the jam during a BJP rally, the High Court had directed the government to prepare detailed guidelines regarding sit-in demonstrations and rallies. After this, the Jaipur Police Commissionerate prepared a detailed guideline and submitted it to the court. Now, protestors will have to follow this guideline.

In the detailed guideline, the police have divided the city into four parts and fixed the place of protest. Under this, a separate place has been fixed for a crowd of up to 2000 people. Different places have been fixed for more crowd.

