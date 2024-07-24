Rajasthan gets new industrial park in Union Budget 2024

Jaipur, July 24 (IANS) Rajasthan has received a major industrial park in the first Budget of the BJP-led government at the Centre, with the state receiving Rs 7,000 crore more as a share of Central taxes this time.

Among the 12 new industrial parks being announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Jodhpur Pali Marwar Industrial Area has been sanctioned for Rajasthan under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme.

The park stands significant for the industrial development in western Rajasthan as around 40,000 people will get direct employment out of it.

The project will be developed near the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and is located at an equal distance (30 km) from Jodhpur and Pali City.

This project will be developed on 1,578 acres with an estimated cost of Rs 922 crore.

Sources said that the notification for the acquisition of 1,000 acres of land for this project has also been issued.

In the Rajasthan Budget 2024, the Bhajan Lal Sharma government has approved Rs 275 crore for the water infrastructure of this project.

