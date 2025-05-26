Rajasthan Congress organises ‘Jai Hind’ rally, questions Centre on Operation Sindoor

Jaipur, May 26 (IANS) The Rajasthan Congress on Monday organised the ‘Jai Hind’ rally in Jaipur, and questioned the Union government on the handling of Operation Sindoor.

The event was attended by former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, and other party leaders.

“Why was the war suddenly stopped if things were going right for us. Donald Trump posted on X, and we paused the attack. Who is America to do ‘Panchayat’ on India’s behalf?” said the former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

He alleged that a dangerous game started with the ceasefire, adding that there is no trust in Trump’s leadership.

“Those four terrorists who engaged in gunfire are yet to be arrested. What is the BJP celebrating for? What is the need of taking out the ‘Tiranga Yatra’,” he said.

Targeting the BJP-RSS, Gehlot said that they have always been against third-party mediation on Kashmir. “How have they accepted the Trump-brokered ceasefire now? They are the same people who did not hoist the Tricolour at their Nagpur headquarters in the last 80 years,” he said.

He further pointed out that the BJP leaders in Jaipur were seen wiping their noses with the Tricolour while marching in a rally.

“BJP and RSS want to completely get rid of the Tricolour. But it is not in their hands. They want to make the RSS flag the national flag of India,” said the former Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the former Deputy Chief Minister said that there is a collective faith in the country in the Indian armed forces.

“Our rally is to salute the soldiers. Whenever the country is in need, our forces defeat the enemies. We did not ask how terrorists entered Pahalgam. Out of nowhere, Trump announces a ceasefire. We want to know under what conditions India agreed to this ceasefire. The government should inform about this,” Pilot said.

Earlier, Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Surjewala, Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa, Sachin Pilot, and other Congress leaders paid tribute to the wives of army men martyred during Operation Sindoor.

The families were honoured with a citation and a shawl.

Rajasthan in-charge Sukhvinder Singh Randhawa said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stopped the border development work.

“We can only fight Pakistan when the border area is developed. These areas are our first line of defence,” he said.

Opposition Leader Tika Ram Jully said that even former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi did not bow before China and was successful in making Arunachal Pradesh part of India.

"PM Modi has visited 89 countries. When we stood up against terror, none of the 89 countries stood with us. While China, Turkey and Azerbaijan stood with Pakistan," he said.

Jully further alleged that PM Modi bowed to Trump.

