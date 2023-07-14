Rajasthan Congress MLA advises people to go for power theft

Jaipur, July 14 (IANS) A purported video has gone viral on social media in which Rajasthan BJP MLA Divya Maderna could be seen advising people to go for power theft.

Maderna has been frequently visiting her Assembly constituency in Osian in Jodhpur district, and her followers are regularly tweeting videos to highlight her trips.Maderna has also retweeted many such videos.

In one of the videos that has gone viral, she could be seen suggesting people to go for power theft. While assigning tasks to the people, she says that they can put cable on wire to get electricity; however, the power line might trip, she says, to which the people sitting near her laugh out loudly.

