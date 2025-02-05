Rajasthan CM participates in Prana Pratishtha ceremony of Sri Dudeshwar Mahadev Temple

Jaipur, Feb 5 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasised that temples are the essence of Sanatan culture, serving as both symbols of religious faith and key centres of social and cultural consciousness.

He also reiterated the government's commitment to cultural and spiritual development across the state.

Speaking at the Murti Prana Pratishtha ceremony of Sri Dudeshwar Mahadev Temple in Narsana, Jalore, on Wednesday, Sharma highlighted the role of temples in preserving Indian traditions, culture, and values.

He congratulated the people on the installation of the idol in the grand temple, expressing confidence that the blessings of Bhole Bhandari Mahadev would make it an important centre of faith.

The Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revitalising Sanatan culture, stating that PM Modi has embraced the philosophy of 'Development as well as Heritage.'

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, historic religious projects such as the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya after 500 years, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal Corridor in Ujjain, Somnath Temple development, and the reconstruction of Kedar Valley have been successfully undertaken,” he said.

Sharma further highlighted ongoing initiatives for the development of temples and religious sites across Rajasthan, undertaken with guidance from the Prime Minister.

He mentioned that under the Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme, devotees are being taken to Ayodhya, Pashupatinath (Kathmandu), and other sacred destinations. Key projects include ₹100 crore development work for Khatushyam Temple, beautification and infrastructure enhancement at religious sites, including the Brahma Temple Corridor in Pushkar, Ajmer, renovation and special Aarti programs at 600 temples, a roadmap for Rajasthan’s holistic development and so on.

The Chief Minister outlined the government's comprehensive development roadmap, addressing critical issues such as water security, energy self-reliance, employment, and governance transparency.

He recalled major initiatives of state government saying: “Water projects like ERCP, Yamuna Water Agreement, and Dewas Project were implemented, MoUs have been signed to boost self-sufficiency in the energy sector, we have committed creation of four lakh government jobs in five years, strict measures have been taken against exam paper leaks, ensuring transparent recruitment processes, initiatives taken benefiting women, youth, labourers, and farmers and over 50 per cent of election promises made in the Sankalp Patra have been fulfilled."

Earlier, Sharma offered prayers at the Dudeshwar Mahadev Temple, seeking prosperity for the state. The event was attended by MP Lumbaram Chaudhary, local public representatives, saints, and a large number of devotees.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.