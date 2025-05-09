Rajasthan CM holds emergency Cabinet meeting amid Indo-Pak border tensions

Jaipur, May 9 (IANS) Amid ongoing tensions along the India-Pakistan border, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held an emergency meeting of the State Council of Ministers at the Chief Minister’s Office on Friday. The meeting focused on disaster relief readiness, administrative coordination, and public safety in the state's border districts.

The Chief Minister directed in-charge ministers, local public representatives, and administrative secretaries to maintain continuous contact in their respective regions and ensure the availability of all essential resources. Emphasising the state’s long international border, he urged residents to act responsibly, avoid circulating rumors, and rely only on verified information issued by government authorities.

CM Sharma instructed the police and administration to remain on 24-hour alert and ensure all necessary arrangements for public safety are in place. He also called for strict enforcement of advisories in coordination with district administrations and emergency services.

Following the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel addressed a press conference. They confirmed that the cabinet reviewed preparedness for any emergency scenario and issued detailed instructions to the local administration for immediate action.

Bairwa announced that recruitment has begun to fill vacant posts in border districts. This includes positions such as Sub-Divisional Officers, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, and key roles in the electricity, drinking water, and health departments.

To expedite relief and response efforts, the government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore each for the districts of Barmer, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Sri Ganganagar, and Rs 2.5 crore each for Jodhpur, Hanumangarh, and Phalodi, under relaxed provisions of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Additionally, Rs 19 crore has been allocated from the State Disaster Management Fund for procuring necessary equipment. Deployment of additional personnel from RAC, SDRF, and the Border Home Guard has also been initiated. Fire brigades and ambulance services are being reinforced in vulnerable regions.

Minister Patel shared that the Chief Minister has ordered restrictions on large public gatherings in border districts. He also directed agencies to ensure adequate lighting at night, regulate road and railway movements, and implement blackout protocols if required. Blood donation organizations have been mobilised to secure medical preparedness.

The public has been urged to remain calm, follow official advisories, and assist in maintaining law and order. Public representatives have been tasked with countering misinformation and monitoring local developments closely.

