38 Maoists surrender in Telangana district bordering Chhattisgarh

Hyderabad, May 9 (IANS) Attracted by the rehabilitation policy of the Telangana government, 38 members of the banned CPI-Maoist surrendered before police in the state's Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday.

The Maoists, who were working in various cadres in Chhattisgarh, surrendered before Bhadradri Kothagudem's Superintendent of Police Rohit Raju.

Two party members, 16 Militia members, seven Village Committee Members (VCMs), six members of the Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan (KAMS), three members of the Chetna Natya Manch (CNM), and four members of Guerrilla Revolutionary Districts (GRDs) surrendered.

The police official presented cheques to the surrendered Maoists towards immediate assistance for their rehabilitation.

The SP said they decided to leave the path of Maoism and lead a peaceful life with their family members, after knowing about the welfare measures being taken up for the welfare of surrendered Maoists, and development and welfare activities for tribal (Adivasi) people undertaken under "Operation Cheyutha" programme by Bhadradri Kothagudem district police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Various cadres of Maoists are giving up their weapons and choosing to surrender as they have been attracted by the rehabilitation facilities being provided by the Telangana government to surrendered Maoist members. They also realised that the Telangana Police is working on behalf of the Telangana government to ensure that they receive the rewards they deserve immediately after surrendering. Those who have surrendered are living a peaceful life with their family members while enjoying the facilities provided by the Telangana government, he said.

The SP said that 265 Maoist members working in various cadres in the banned Maoist party have surrendered before the Kothagudem police so far this year.

He claimed that for some time now, the banned CPI-Maoist has lost support and trust among the tribal people and, along with its outdated ideology, is obstructing the development of the agency area and, believing that if the agency area is developed, they will not be able to survive.

“They are terrorising the innocent tribal people by planting landmines in the places where they regularly travel for eking out their livelihood. The tribal people are being terrorised and are facing a lot of difficulties due to the misdeeds of the Maoist party leaders. Some innocent tribals are being killed and tortured in the name of police informers by Maoists," Rohit Raju said.

He appealed to the party members who want to surrender and lead a normal life to contact their nearest police station or district higher officials, either through their family members or in person. The district police administration will always ensure that all kinds of benefits are available on behalf of the government for the livelihood and rehabilitation of the surrendered party members.

"If top Maoist leaders from the Telangana region wish to join the mainstream, the police department will work to immediately provide them with special cash rewards and other rehabilitation facilities," he added.

