Relaxo Footwears Q4 net profit falls 8.4 pc, revenue down nearly 7 pc

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Relaxo Footwears Limited on Friday reported a decline in both revenue and profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, as the company faced weak demand and continued restructuring efforts.

The net profit for the quarter ended March 31 fell by 8.42 per cent to Rs 56.22 crore, compared to Rs 61.39 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company’s revenue from operations dropped to Rs 695.15 crore in Q4 from Rs 747.21 crore a year ago, marking a 6.97 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline.

Total income also decreased by 6.52 per cent, falling to Rs 703.24 crore from Rs 752.27 crore in the year-ago period.

Chairman and Managing Director, Ramesh Kumar Dua, said FY25 was a year of consolidation.

He attributed the dip in performance to muted demand in the mid-range footwear segment and internal restructuring of the distribution model.

"These strategic changes were necessary to build a stronger and more agile business," Dua mentioned.

Dua expressed confidence that the company has reached the bottom of the downturn. He expects performance to improve from the second half of FY26 as the benefits of restructuring begin to reflect.

"Looking ahead to FY26, the company aims to focus on profitable growth, operational efficiencies, digital transformation, and sharper product strategy, while keeping topline steady with a potential upward trend," he stated.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at Rs 112 crore, down from Rs 120 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin for Q4 came in at 16.1 per cent. On a full financial year basis, EBITDA was Rs 382 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 407 crore in FY24, with an annual EBITDA margin of 13.7 per cent.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share, or 300 per cent of the face value of Rs 1.

This dividend amounts to a total payout of Rs 74.68 crore for the year ended March 31, the company said in its stock exchange filing.

